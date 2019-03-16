B. Riley Weighs in on Horizon Global Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (HZN)

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Horizon Global in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

HZN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horizon Global by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp bought 92,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $185,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

