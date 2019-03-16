B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,207,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 3,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

