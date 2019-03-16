B Lynne Parshall Sells 8,334 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, B Lynne Parshall sold 8,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $583,310.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 414,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

