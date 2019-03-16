AZZ Inc (AZZ) Given $48.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.38. 222,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.87.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). AZZ had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,916,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,799,000 after acquiring an additional 130,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

