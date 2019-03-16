Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. 310,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,967. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,172 shares of company stock valued at $875,757. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,973.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,957,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.