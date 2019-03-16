Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.
NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. 310,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,967. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,172 shares of company stock valued at $875,757. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,973.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,957,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.
