Aviva PLC Sells 26,062 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,062 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 326.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202,577 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $143,412,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $15,346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,815,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,148,000 after acquiring an additional 638,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1,195.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 539,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.54.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

