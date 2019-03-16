Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 33.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 171.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie downgraded Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.94.

NYSE AGR opened at $49.54 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

