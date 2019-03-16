Aviva PLC Invests $1.28 Million in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Methanex from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.13 million. Methanex had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

