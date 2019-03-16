Aviance Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 400,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $544,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $609,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 617,282 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,584,950 shares of company stock worth $832,024,691 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

