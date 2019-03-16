Aviance Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,560,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,395,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $164.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

