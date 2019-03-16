Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $47.65 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/aviance-capital-management-llc-has-188000-holdings-in-mastec-inc-mtz.html.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.