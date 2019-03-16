AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,892.86 ($37.80).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVV. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective (down from GBX 2,970 ($38.81)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,128 ($40.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,084 ($40.30).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

