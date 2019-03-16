Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Insider Sells $1,549,240.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,916,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,147,000 after acquiring an additional 648,126 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

