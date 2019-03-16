Avalon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Avalon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $2,445,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

