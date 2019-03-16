Avalon Advisors LLC Acquires 35,923 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 69,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $785,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $929,658.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

