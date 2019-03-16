Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,681,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 85,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,424,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

