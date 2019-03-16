Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 878,047 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 15th total of 1,205,624 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EARS stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Auris Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Auris Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/auris-medical-holding-ag-ears-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.