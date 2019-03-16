AT&T (T) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NYSE:T traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,352,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875,531. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in AT&T by 888.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,885,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,630 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 265,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

