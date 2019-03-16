Atlantica Yield (AY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlantica Yield in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 499,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,652,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,388,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,371,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,239,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.