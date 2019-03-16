Athenex Inc (ATNX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,673,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ATNX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. On average, analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $141,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,512,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

