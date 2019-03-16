ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (APNHY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APNHY. ValuEngine lowered ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of APNHY opened at $6.76 on Thursday. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

