Aspen Group (ASPU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 6,286 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $31,367.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,912 shares of company stock valued at $85,633 and have sold 21,350 shares valued at $107,289. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.