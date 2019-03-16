Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ascena Retail Group, Inc, formerly known as The Dress Barn, Inc., operates as a national specialty retailer of apparel for women and girls under the Dressbarn, Maurices and Justice brands. Its Dressbarn stores offer casual, career and special occasion fashion apparel and accessories; Maurices stores offer casual and career apparel and accessories; and Justice stores offer trend-right apparel and accessories. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is based in Suffern, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASNA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ASNA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,863,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.44. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Ascena Retail Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

