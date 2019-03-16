Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APAM. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,251,000 after buying an additional 1,389,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $14,714,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,386,000 after buying an additional 305,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 291,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

