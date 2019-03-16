Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $22,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,218 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,227.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 959,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,462,000 after purchasing an additional 887,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $25,753,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $85,426.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,046. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $80.28 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

