Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell Sells 13,600 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $1,078,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,428.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AJG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 4,188,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $81.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

