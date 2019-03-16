Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.91. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $102,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,183.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $431,549.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

