Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and $1.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00016043 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and OKEx. Over the last week, Ark has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 140,250,618 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,618 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, COSS, OKEx, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

