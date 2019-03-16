Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,764.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,057,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2,101.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,954. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Arconic news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 35,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

