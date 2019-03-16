ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Announces $0.05 Apr 19 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a apr 19 dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$554.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.409999978838711 earnings per share for the current year.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

