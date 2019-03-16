Arbutus Biopharma Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.52% and a negative net margin of 986.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

