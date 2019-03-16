Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.81. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 986.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

