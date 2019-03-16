Anglo American plc (AAL) Receives GBX 1,969.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,969.23 ($25.73).

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,210 ($28.88) to GBX 2,270 ($29.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

