Anglo American (AAL) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.34) on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,952.67 ($25.52).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, with a total value of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

