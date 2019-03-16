Anglo African Agriculture (AAAP) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Anglo African Agriculture PLC (LON:AAAP) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 1,054,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,933% from the average session volume of 51,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Anglo African Agriculture Company Profile

Anglo African Agriculture Plc, through its subsidiary, Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited, operates as a food manufacturing and agricultural products trading company in South Africa. The company is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary.

