AngioDynamics (ANGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics exited the fiscal second quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company continues to gain from its core Oncology business unit, courtesy of strong NanoKnife business. Per management, Fluid Management, AngioVac and Ports and Dialysis products saw growth in the quarter. Recent acquisitions of BioSentry and RadiaDyne are contributing to results as well. Targeted investments in the thrombus management portfolio indicate focus on innovation. Significant expansion in gross and operating margins is an added positive. The company retained its fiscal 2019 outlook. On the flip side, headwinds in the company’s Venous Insufficiency business and sluggish show by the radiofrequency ablation products raise concerns. However, management stated that declines in Venous business line are gradually reducing. Additionally, PICCs revenues dropped in the quarter.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $22,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,206,000 after acquiring an additional 280,501 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,136,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,368 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 503,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 146,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

