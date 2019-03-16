Anastasios Parafestas Sells 60,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $2,360,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $2,366,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,700 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,340,923.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 140,848 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $5,956,461.92.

On Thursday, February 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 64,140 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $2,602,159.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 24,039 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $962,761.95.

On Thursday, February 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 44,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,778,480.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $2,390,400.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $38.52 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 777,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

