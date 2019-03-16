Analyzing FGL (FG) and Its Rivals

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 13,114 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FGL to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FGL has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s peers have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FGL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 61028 231576 302409 12463 2.44

FGL presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given FGL’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FGL has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FGL and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.26 FGL Competitors $7.17 billion $558.89 million 12.23

FGL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 3.74% 5.91% 0.26% FGL Competitors -176.38% 7.42% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FGL peers beat FGL on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

