Analysts Set Zillow Group Inc (ZG) PT at $42.82

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

ZG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,344,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,235,000 after acquiring an additional 463,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077,908 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $8,703,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,977,000 after acquiring an additional 142,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 165.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

