Analysts Set TowneBank (TOWN) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TOWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TowneBank from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,789,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 84,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

