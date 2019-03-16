Analysts Set Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) PT at $113.95

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $632,295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,430,000 after purchasing an additional 839,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 985.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 624,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

