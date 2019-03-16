Analysts Set iRobot Co. (IRBT) PT at $96.33

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co cut iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $2,000,148.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,554,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,534,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,171,417 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iRobot by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

