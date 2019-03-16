Analysts Set iRobot Co. (IRBT) PT at $96.33

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co cut iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of iRobot stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $2,000,148.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,554,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,534,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,171,417 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iRobot by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.