Analysts Set Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Price Target at $1,988.63

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,988.63 ($25.98).

GOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,825 ($23.85) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,466 ($19.16) to GBX 1,519 ($19.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,020 ($26.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.29. Go-Ahead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a one year high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

