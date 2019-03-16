Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) PT at $67.40

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $211,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,661.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,567,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,492,957 and have sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.