Analysts Set $3.63 Price Target for Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC)

Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pershing Gold an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig purchased 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $114,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pershing Gold stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.59% of Pershing Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PGLC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.06. Pershing Gold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corp. is a gold and precious metals exploration company, which engages in exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. It focuses on exploration at Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The company was founded on August 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

