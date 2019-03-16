Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.12. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $12.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after buying an additional 310,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,367,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,558,000 after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,813. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.