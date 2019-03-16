Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.12. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $12.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after buying an additional 310,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,367,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,558,000 after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,813. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
