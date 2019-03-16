Analysts Expect Galena Biopharma, Inc. (SLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galena Biopharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galena Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galena Biopharma.

Galena Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 416,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,073. Galena Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

