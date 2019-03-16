Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,174. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.