Analysts Anticipate Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) to Post ($0.38) EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $30.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.38) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tcr2 Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,215. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

In related news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

