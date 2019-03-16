Analysts Anticipate Five9 Inc (FIVN) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.87 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,612 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $246,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $59,374.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,189 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,493. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Five9 by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Five9 by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after buying an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $8,804,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

